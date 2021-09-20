Greenleaf Trust Has $429,000 Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,505,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,237,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040,484 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,674,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,862 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,202,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,741,000 after purchasing an additional 499,145 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,087,000 after purchasing an additional 275,319 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.43.

Shares of SRE opened at $133.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.88. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.33 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

