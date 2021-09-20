Greenleaf Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in Republic Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Republic Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $123.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.18 and a fifty-two week high of $126.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.58. The firm has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.75%.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

