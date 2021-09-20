Fiera Capital Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 357.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,533 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 64,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

BMY stock opened at $61.31 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.37. The stock has a market cap of $136.24 billion, a PE ratio of -27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

