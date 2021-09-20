Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.240-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Travel + Leisure also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $6.100-$7.300 EPS.

NYSE:TNL opened at $56.34 on Monday. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $68.26. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.59.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.04 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is -127.66%.

TNL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $33,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Travel + Leisure stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,408 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Travel + Leisure worth $21,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

