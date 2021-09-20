Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.750-$7.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.34 billion.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $241.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.56 and its 200 day moving average is $217.37. Nordson has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $245.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nordson will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

NDSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $252.00.

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,731,900. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nordson stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Nordson worth $18,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

