Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 203 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,294 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $157.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $175.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.49 and its 200 day moving average is $154.96.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 368.29%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PXD. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

