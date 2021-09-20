Fiera Capital Corp Buys 13,728 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,728 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rollins by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 49,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 37.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,747,000 after purchasing an additional 512,168 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 45.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 18,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.4% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

NYSE ROL opened at $37.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.75. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 0.53.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The firm had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.