AGF Investments Inc. Sells 3,879 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,879 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

NYSE HWM opened at $30.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.63. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

