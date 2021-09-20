Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 258.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 778.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 398.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PS Business Parks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $154.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.29. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a one year low of $109.26 and a one year high of $165.85. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 17.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

Several research firms recently commented on PSB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.