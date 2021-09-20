Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,996 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Skyworks Solutions worth $39,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,331,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,812,997,000 after purchasing an additional 41,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,001,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $549,344,000 after purchasing an additional 39,160 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,726,000 after purchasing an additional 221,513 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,509,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,241,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $175.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.44 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

