238 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 38.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 86.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.04.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $128.00 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.56 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.45 and a 200-day moving average of $137.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $159.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

