Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Cuts Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $53,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,443,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,803,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,004 shares of company stock valued at $31,943,342. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MPWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $474.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $497.52 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.76 and a 12 month high of $505.82. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $457.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.84.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

