Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 1,271 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 195.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 68.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,166,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938,324 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,956,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,978,000 after purchasing an additional 418,096 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,551,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,196,000 after purchasing an additional 123,144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 47.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,816,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,058,000 after purchasing an additional 587,955 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amkor Technology by 7.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,769,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,947,000 after buying an additional 123,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $368,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $711,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,250 shares of company stock worth $3,565,388 in the last three months. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $27.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.62. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.57.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

