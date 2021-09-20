Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 146.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Western Union by 347.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Western Union by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get The Western Union alerts:

WU opened at $20.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.27%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.