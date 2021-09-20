Boosted Finance Price Reaches $2.65 on Exchanges (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $158,805.17 and approximately $85,270.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for $2.65 or 0.00005992 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00065723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.69 or 0.00170936 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00113134 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,059.88 or 0.06910589 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,217.80 or 0.99863807 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $352.17 or 0.00795369 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

