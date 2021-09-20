CWM Advisors LLC Raises Position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QTS. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,155,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,326 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $60,016,000. Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 956,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,949,000 after acquiring an additional 245,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,808,000 after acquiring an additional 231,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,036,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,366,000 after acquiring an additional 223,588 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

NYSE QTS opened at $77.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -141.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.89. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $78.65.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 0.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

