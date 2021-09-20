Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Position Increased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Exelon were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Exelon by 372.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 74,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 58,788 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Exelon by 16.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,773,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,582,000 after buying an additional 893,220 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Exelon by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Exelon by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXC opened at $49.86 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The company has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.79.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

EXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.50 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

