IOST Price Reaches $0.0583 on Top Exchanges (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. In the last seven days, IOST has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $359.26 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST coin can now be purchased for $0.0583 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.53 or 0.00312853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00055725 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002657 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00123152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00012011 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,099,719,631 coins. The official website for IOST is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

