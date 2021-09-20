Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SMMNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of SMMNY opened at $34.40 on Monday. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $35.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.49.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.