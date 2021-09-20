BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 29,835 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,835 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in First Solar were worth $10,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in First Solar by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503,567 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,576,000 after purchasing an additional 20,507 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,399 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 139,437 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $12,620,000 after acquiring an additional 33,555 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 217,280 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $19,655,000 after acquiring an additional 19,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 31,175 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $48,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,289,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,827 shares of company stock worth $3,694,772 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.48.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $104.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.79 and its 200 day moving average is $84.69. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.52 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $629.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.03 million. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

