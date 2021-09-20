Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $5.27 Million Holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,234 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.97% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RYLD. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 35,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 13,216 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 107,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 18,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $25.30 on Monday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.92.

