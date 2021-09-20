Cresset Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $609.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $453.76 and a 52 week high of $688.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $619.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $621.35.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.67, for a total transaction of $6,546,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Lisman acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $591.19 per share, with a total value of $502,511.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $34,251,595. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.38.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

