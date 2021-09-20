Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (WEA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on October 1st

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

NYSE:WEA opened at $14.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.42. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $14.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

