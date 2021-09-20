Canacol Energy Ltd (CNNEF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.164 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

CNNEF stock opened at $2.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71. Canacol Energy has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $3.25.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.28 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNNEF. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canacol Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canacol Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Canacol Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas. It focuses on the commercialization of its Colombian gas reserves and resource base. The company was founded by Charle A. Gamba, Luis Baena, and David Anthony Winter on July 20, 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

