BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Announces $0.04 Dividend

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th.

OTCMKTS BABB opened at $0.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 million and a P/E ratio of 15.00. BAB has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $0.83.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter.

BAB, Inc engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

