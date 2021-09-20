Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $5.52 Million Stock Holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,907 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of VEREIT worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 30.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 828.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in VEREIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VEREIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Capital One Financial downgraded VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.86.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $47.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.77. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. VEREIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $50.97.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.49%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

