Short Interest in Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Expands By 58.3%

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the August 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of Polymetal International stock opened at $18.39 on Monday. Polymetal International has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $25.25. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.67.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Polymetal International’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AUCOY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

