AGF Investments Inc. Has $1.28 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 484.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock opened at $51.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.76 and a 200-day moving average of $56.34. General Motors has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.95.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

