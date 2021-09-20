Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,189 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Ameren were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 9.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,017,000 after buying an additional 30,920 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Ameren by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 47,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren during the second quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the second quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $83.60 on Monday. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

