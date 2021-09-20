Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires 73 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Square were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,463,277,000 after buying an additional 221,370 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after buying an additional 3,895,906 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,920,000 after buying an additional 1,085,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,617,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,941,000 after buying an additional 280,345 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,527,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,895,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $255.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $117.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.38, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.31 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.13.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total transaction of $2,161,927.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 493,992 shares of company stock valued at $124,873,619 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Barclays raised their target price on Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Square from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.58.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

