abrdn plc Sells 22,194 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 291,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,194 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $14,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 196,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

SYF stock opened at $48.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $52.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.07.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SYF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.19.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

