Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New $279,000 Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:UJUN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:UJUN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UJUN. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth $10,969,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 1,271.3% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 123,384 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $506,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 233.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares during the last quarter.

UJUN stock opened at $28.89 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June has a 52-week low of $26.99 and a 52-week high of $29.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.56.

