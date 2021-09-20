Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 2,446 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 6.1% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,961.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $141.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $102.76 and a 12 month high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.44.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

