Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,455 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,680,000 after purchasing an additional 45,238 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 62.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 29,898 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 28.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 611,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,130,000 after purchasing an additional 133,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $57.83 on Monday. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.08. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Guggenheim downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

