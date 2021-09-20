Citigroup Inc. Sells 136,613 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,613 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of Campbell Soup worth $15,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 604.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $43.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.46. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $53.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.58.
Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Piper Sandler cut Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.
Campbell Soup Profile
Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.
