Citigroup Inc. Sells 136,613 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,613 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of Campbell Soup worth $15,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 604.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $43.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.46. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $53.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Piper Sandler cut Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

