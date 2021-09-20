CWM Advisors LLC Acquires 348 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Sanmina in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of SANM opened at $38.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $43.36.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

