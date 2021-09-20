Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,961 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United States Steel to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

NYSE X opened at $23.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.58. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 2.12. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.86%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.