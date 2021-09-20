CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock Position Increased by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4,588.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $49.10 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

CF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. HSBC upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

