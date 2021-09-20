CWM Advisors LLC Has $493,000 Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 37,375 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in DaVita by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen started coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.83.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $121.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.85 and a 1 year high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total value of $627,617.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,161.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $104,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,963 shares of company stock worth $5,741,151 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

