Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 980 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,414 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 72.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 427.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $74.25 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

