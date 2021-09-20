CWM Advisors LLC Has $502,000 Stock Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2,028.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 48.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

ESE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $78.16 on Monday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.71 and a 1-year high of $115.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.84 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.15). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $181.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

