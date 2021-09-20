Rotten (ROT) Price Hits $0.0032 on Top Exchanges

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One Rotten coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Rotten has a total market cap of $346,550.98 and approximately $709.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rotten has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00056443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00123713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00012322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00046251 BTC.

Rotten (CRYPTO:ROT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 107,288,081 coins. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

