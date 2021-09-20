CCUniverse (UVU) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $13,421.52 and $3.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CCUniverse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005313 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00012522 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000028 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000214 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CCUniverse Coin Profile

UVU is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UVUUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.