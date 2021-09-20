FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) vs. Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Head to Head Survey

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) and Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FREYR Battery and Polar Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FREYR Battery 0 0 3 0 3.00 Polar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

FREYR Battery currently has a consensus target price of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 100.14%. Given FREYR Battery’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe FREYR Battery is more favorable than Polar Power.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.0% of FREYR Battery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of Polar Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.9% of Polar Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FREYR Battery and Polar Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FREYR Battery N/A -860.00% -14.80% Polar Power -84.52% -62.79% -46.43%

Volatility & Risk

FREYR Battery has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polar Power has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FREYR Battery and Polar Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$7.58 million ($0.60) -16.10 Polar Power $9.03 million 8.07 -$10.87 million N/A N/A

FREYR Battery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Polar Power.

Summary

FREYR Battery beats Polar Power on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

