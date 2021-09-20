Analysts Expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.10 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will report earnings per share of ($1.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Scorpio Tankers posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 197.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($2.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Scorpio Tankers.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.57 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 35.92%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STNG. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Sunday, August 8th. DNB Markets upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.11.

Shares of STNG opened at $16.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $934.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.10. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 302.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.