Cresset Asset Management LLC Makes New $983,000 Investment in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 74,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 26.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WISH opened at $6.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a PE ratio of -1.11. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.11 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 296.87% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. Equities research analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Pai Liu sold 26,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $176,324.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,322.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Peiyen Chuang sold 12,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $87,420.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,247,387 shares of company stock valued at $8,752,607 over the last 90 days. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on WISH shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

