Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will announce $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Taylor Morrison Home reported earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $7.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

TMHC opened at $26.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $33.06.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

