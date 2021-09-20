Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 2,449 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Black Knight by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,145,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,285 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Black Knight by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,320,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,656,000 after acquiring an additional 228,397 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Black Knight by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,022,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,608,000 after acquiring an additional 177,275 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Black Knight by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,556,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,156,000 after acquiring an additional 726,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Black Knight by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,515,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,150,000 after acquiring an additional 51,636 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $72.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.61. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.58.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

