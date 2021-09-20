The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Position Reduced by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,056 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of The Mosaic worth $8,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 968.1% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 2,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 441.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

MOS stock opened at $33.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.66. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

