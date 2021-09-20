Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 27,452 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 83,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $611,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XRAY opened at $61.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.74. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

